Adele Willey Taylor
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adele Willey Taylor

Claymont - Adele Willey Taylor, age 92, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Adele was born in Ringtown, PA on June 25, 1927, daughter of the late Vandoran and Mamie Willey. Adele loved traveling, going out to eat, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandsons, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, of 70 years, by her son, Gary Taylor, and son-in-law, Ron Poplos.

Adele is survived by her daughter, Diane Poplos, her daughter-in-law, Pam Taylor, and her son Jeffrey Taylor (Lorraine), her 5 grandchildren, Stacy (Jim) Connor, Kyle Poplos, Chad Taylor (Aimee), Scott Taylor, and Katrina Taylor, and her 5 great-grandsons, Shane and Tyler Connor, Nicholas and Ryan Poplos, and Cole Taylor. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Willey and his family, and many longtime friends.

She will be truly missed and will always be in our hearts.

Memorial service details will be available at a future date. Please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com for updated service information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved