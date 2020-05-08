Adele Willey Taylor
Claymont - Adele Willey Taylor, age 92, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Adele was born in Ringtown, PA on June 25, 1927, daughter of the late Vandoran and Mamie Willey. Adele loved traveling, going out to eat, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandsons, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, of 70 years, by her son, Gary Taylor, and son-in-law, Ron Poplos.
Adele is survived by her daughter, Diane Poplos, her daughter-in-law, Pam Taylor, and her son Jeffrey Taylor (Lorraine), her 5 grandchildren, Stacy (Jim) Connor, Kyle Poplos, Chad Taylor (Aimee), Scott Taylor, and Katrina Taylor, and her 5 great-grandsons, Shane and Tyler Connor, Nicholas and Ryan Poplos, and Cole Taylor. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Willey and his family, and many longtime friends.
She will be truly missed and will always be in our hearts.
Memorial service details will be available at a future date. Please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com for updated service information.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.