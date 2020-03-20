|
Adrian "Adi" McCullough
Wilmington - Adrian "Adi" McCullough, born February 2nd, 1975, passed peacefully at the home she built and loved on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020. She was faced with the fight of a lifetime but made the best of each step of this journey. Adi was a lover of life and truly a force in this world. No matter the cards she had been dealt, she never stopped living life the way that she always had- to the absolute fullest.
To sum up Adrian's life in just a few paragraphs is nearly impossible. Adi was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware but spent many of her summers at our Delaware beaches with family and friends. She graduated from Dickinson High School in 1993 and later, after raising three children, she went on to finish her education at Wilmington University, where she received two masters degrees in Business and Health Administration. She spent many years in the pharmaceutical industry where she ultimately discovered that her passion was for the people. Adrian was a primary caretaker for her father when this passion first sparked, leading her to launch her ever-growing home healthcare business, Cornerstone Health Partners in 2018. The success of CHP had always been Adi's dream and will continue to be her legacy.
Over the years, Adrian has created a tribe that she was so proud of. Friends near and far have come together to express their love for our Adi. She touched the heart of every person she knew, whether she has known you for decades or met you in line at the grocery store. To know her, was to love her. She is survived by her incredible husband, Michael J. McCullough; her daughter, Chloe Burton; her two sons Michael "Mickey" McCullough Jr. and Milo McCullough; her mother Janis K. Eckstein; her maternal grandmother, Grace G. Freebery; and an infinite group of extended family and friends, all of whom she loved so deeply.
She is preceded in death by her father, Montgomery "Junior" Wood; her step father, John "Big John" Eckstein; and her brother, John Eckstein Jr.
In the midst of what is happening in the world around us, we have decided that the safety of our family and yours is most important at this time. We are postponing any arrangements until it is safe enough to celebrate our Adi the way that we intend to and the way that she and her life deserved to be honored.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020