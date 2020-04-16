|
Adrian "Pribele" Santiago
Wilmington - Age 95, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Pribele is survived by his wife, Evanjelista (Gela) Santiago; 19 children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804. Services and burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020