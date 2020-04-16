Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Adrian "Pribele" Santiago

Adrian "Pribele" Santiago Obituary
Adrian "Pribele" Santiago

Wilmington - Age 95, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Pribele is survived by his wife, Evanjelista (Gela) Santiago; 19 children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804. Services and burial will be private.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
