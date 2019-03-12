|
|
Agapito "Jimmy" Silva
Wilmington - Agapito "Jimmy" Silva, age 73, of Wilmington, DE went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019. Jimmy was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico to the late Juan and Martina Rivera Silva. He retired from the State of Delaware. Jimmy was an accomplished woodworker and made many beautiful things over the years. He enjoyed crabbing and fishing, vegetable gardening, and classic cars. Jimmy was an avid sports fan and liked going to Delaware Park. His greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren who were his all.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sharon Silva; his son, Steven Silva and wife Christy; his daughter Anita Silva; brother, Alfonso Silva; sisters: Maria Soto, Rosenda Cintron, and Primy Collazo; and his four precious grandchildren: Christopher and Jennifer Silva and Gabriel and Joel Greenberg.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, March 15 from 10-11:30 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Jimmy's life will take place at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019