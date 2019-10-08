|
Agnes Elizabeth Duffy
New Castle - Agnes passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Her presence in the many lives she touched will always be remembered.
Agnes enjoyed mentioning she attended St. Peter's, St. Paul's, and St. Patrick's grade schools. She was a proud graduate of Ursuline Academy, Class of 1948. After graduation, Agnes worked at Wilmington Blue Print before starting her career at Diamond State Telephone as a telephone operator. After working in Wilmington for several years, she transferred to Bell of Pennsylvania as a Network Engineer in Philadelphia, until she retired from Bell Atlantic in 1986.
Following her retirement, her life focused on family and friends. Agnes travelled extensively with her friends domestically and internationally. She spent the summers enjoying the beaches of New Jersey and Delaware.
Agnes knew everyone's birthdays, attended everyone's baptisms, graduations, weddings, and funerals. On the fun side, she sponsored road trips up and down the east coast for the younger family members. The generosity of her time and gifts seemed boundless. Her giving spirit will never be forgotten.
Agnes was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Duffy, and her sister, Suanne Kaminski (Duffy). She is survived by her brothers Reverend, Hugh E. Duffy, OSFS of Blue Ball, MD, and Thomas F Duffy of Newark, DE; and her sister, Margaret Mary Duffy of Glen Mills, PA. In addition to her immediate family she will be remembered by her 10 nephews and nieces and generations of cousins!
A viewing will take place on Thursday, October 10, from 8:30-10:00 am at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th Street, New Castle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 5th and Harmony Streets, New Castle on Thursday morning at 11:00 am. Internment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019