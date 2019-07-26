|
Agnes Frances Garvine
- - Agnes Frances Garvine, age, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Fran was born in Upland, PA and was a resident of Trainer, PA, Chester, PA, and then Glen Mills, PA, until 2001. She attended Chester High School. At the age 17, Fran managed two poultry butcher shops in Wilmington, DE, and for many years she managed an A& P in Claymont, DE. Fran finalized her career at the Chester-Upland School District as a teacher's aid, until retiring. Mrs. Garvine was a more than 25 year member of the Aston Township Lioness, where she was a past president. Fran was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Wilmington, DE and a former active member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Chester, PA, until its closing.
Wife of the late Gilbert W. Garvine, sister of the late Lawrence and James Blythe and sister Margaret Flasinski
Survivors:
Son: Gary (Carrie) Garvine
Grandchildren: Michael, Matthew and Vyctoria
Step-Daughter: Sherrie Loyko
Step-Grandchildren: Nicole and Vincent
Step-Great-Grandchildren: Adam and Paul
Sister: Ruth Trzeciak
Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews
Visitation: Sunday, July 28th from 6:00-8:00PM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063, and Monday from 10:00-10:45AM at Concordia Lutheran Church 3003 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE 19810.
Funeral Service: Monday, July 29th at 11:00AM at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3003 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE 19810.
Interment: Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to: Concordia Lutheran Church for family-Life, to the above address.
Condolence: ww.msbfh.com
Published in The News Journal on July 26, 2019