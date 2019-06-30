|
|
Agnes M. Steele (nee McDonnell)
Wilmington - Age 89, passed away June 27, 2019 at home in Wilmington, DE with her loved ones by her side.
Agnes "Sis" was the second oldest daughter of the late Francis Aloysius and Agnes Elizabeth (nee Hanlin) McDonnell. A native Wilmingtonian, she was employed by Joseph Bancroft and Sons on Rockland Road as a mail clerk in her younger years. Agnes later married the love of her life, Norman W. Steele, and were married for 66 years. She enjoyed professional ballroom, round, and square dancing for 25 of those years.
Agnes was an amazing and graceful lady. She rose to the challenge of being legally blind with fortitude and strength. Her heart was kind and gentle, meeting other people's needs above her own. Always a smile, never complaining or speaking ill of another. She was graced with unwavering faith and words of wisdom.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice Team and Commission of the Blind.
Preceded in her death by her husband, Norman; Agnes is survived by her children, Debra Pasanello (Neil), Barbara Deklerow (Pete), Charlene Lightcap (RIP Larry), and Linda Levi; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Contributions in Agnes' memory may be made to the Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation, 248 E. Chestnut Hill Road, Suite 4, Newark, DE 19713.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019