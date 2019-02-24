|
|
Agnes McGeehan
Wilmington - Agnes McGeehan, 95, of Wilmington passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 17, 2019 at Harbor Chase Senior Living, Wilmington.
Born April 5, 1923 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Mabel (Eroh) Smith. She graduated from West Chester University majoring in Music Education. She married and moved to Delaware where she opened McGeehan Kindergarten and Nursery.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John McGeehan, and a son-in-law, Bernie Alexander.
Surviving are two daughters, Mrs. Susan Alexander of Newark, DE, and Mrs. James (Sally) Kelter of Wilmington; two grandchildren, Shawn Alexander and Mrs. John (Kristen) Wolanski; and two great-grandchildren, William and Madison Wolanski.
Agnes was an active member of Church of the Covenant, Wilmington since December 1959. She enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in other activities at the church.
Agnes loved playing the piano, traveling, camping, and the fellowship of family and friends.
Agnes was buried at Alberts Cemetery, Alberts, PA. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th St., Wilmington, DE 19806 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Her family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Chase for their loving care and compassion given to Agnes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home, Shickshinny, PA. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019