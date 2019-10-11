|
|
Agnes P. Sampson
Bear - Agnes was born April 2, 1952 to Joseph Ralph Thomas, Sr. and Catherine L. Thomas. She went home to be with the Lord on Wed., Oct. 2, 2019. She married the love of her life on April 19,1975, Nathaniel T. Sampson, Jr., and from this union Sean and Byron were born.
Celebration of Life Service will be 1 pm Sat., Oct. 19, 2019, at Ezion-Mount Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm., DE 19801; viewing from 11-12:15 pm. Silhouette Memorial Service at 12:15 pm and AKA "Ivy Beyond The Wall" Service at 12:30 pm. Burial will be 2pm on Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 in the Del. Vet. Cemetery.www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019