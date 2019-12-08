Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Ahmad Amini

Ahmad Amini Obituary
Ahmad Amini

Hockessin - Ahmad Amini, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Ahmad was born in Iran and moved to the United States in 1980. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed working around the house. There was nothing he couldn't do or fix once he set his mind to it. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends who will miss him dearly, especially his beloved dog Zelda.

He is survived by his wife, Homa; 2 children, Schahrzad Proffitt (Jerry) and Farhad Amini; 2 grandchildren, Tristan and Pierce and his brothers, Dr. Manouchehr Amini (Ruth), Parviz Amini (Mina), sisters Laddie Amini (Reza), Susan Nikooie (Rahmat) and Pari Amini. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Karim Amini.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Delaware Humane Assoc., 701 A St., Wilmington, DE 19801

Friends may call on Wednesday December 11 between 12-1 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A Celebration of Ahmad's life will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
