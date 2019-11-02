|
Ahna Sue Pressly Polss
Wilmington - Age 80, passed away November 2, 2019.
She was born February 9, 1939 in Galesburg, IL. Her parents, Roscoe Samuel Pressly and Jacquelin Williamson Pressly, predeceased her as did her brothers, Richard and John. She is survived by her husband, Perry Polss; two children, Graham (Eva) and Sylvia (Bernie); four step-daughters, Leslie, Rebecca, Madeline (Skip), and Ruth; six grandchildren, Carly, Aidan, Maya, Gavin, Sasha, and Bryson; a nephew; and four nieces.
She was raised in Oak Ridge, TN during WWII where her father worked as a chemist for the Atomic Energy Commission.
Sue was valedictorian of her class at Loudon High School in 1957. She graduated from the University of Tennessee (home economics) where she was a Torchbearer and later earned a master's degree in social work from Case Western Reserve University. Sue worked as a social worker at Akron Children's Home. Cleveland Jewish Family Service, Saginaw County Child Guidance Clinic, and Alfred I. DuPont Hospital.
Following retirement in 2004, she enjoyed cooking, sewing (making quilts, doll clothes and gowns), her children and grandchildren, reading and playing bridge. She liked to remind everyone that "your greatest strength is also your greatest weakness." During her lifetime she traveled in 42 states and 17 countries.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019