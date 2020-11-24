1/1
Aimee McCabe Marvel
1935 - 2020
Aimee McCabe Marvel

Dagsboro - Aimee McCabe Marvel, age 85, of Dagsboro, DE went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.

She was born in Clarksville, DE on April 27, 1935 daughter of the late Paul B. McCabe, Sr. and the late Alice Rebecca (Logan) McCabe. Aimee graduated from Lord Baltimore School Class of 1953 and also graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College in 1958.

Aimee taught first grade in Georgetown Special School District and Indian River School District for 38 years. She was a member of St. George's United Methodist Church in Clarksville, DE and a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #12 of Frankford.

She was a warm, generous person who was devoted to family and friends. Aimee and her husband, loved taking trips with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, playing cards, golfing, antiquing and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Rodney Thomas Marvel, Sr. in 2015; a brother, Paul B. McCabe, Jr. and a sister, Shirley Gordon and her husband, Jack. She is survived by her son, Rodney Thomas Marvel, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly of Georgetown, DE; a sister-in-law, Jane Wilgus McCabe and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions, a walk-through viewing will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A private service will follow with interment at Mariner's Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View, DE. Also due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Aimee's name to the American Diabetes Association by visiting www.diabetes.org or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
