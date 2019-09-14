|
|
Alan B. Cohen
Wilmington - Age 68, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Riddle Hospital in Media, PA.
Born January 27, 1951 in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late Hyman and Eleanor (nee Kaplan) Cohen. Alan received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Cornell University. He was a computer enthusiast from the early days of home computers and made it his career.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Roberta Cohen; Alan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eilene; daughter, Rachel (Adam) Greenspan; grandson, Mattingly; and dog, Jeter.
A funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 15 through Tuesday, September 17 at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Joseph's Pantry at Congregation Beth Emeth.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019