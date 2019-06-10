Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
1801 Baynard Boulevard
Wilmington, DE
Shiva
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:30 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:30 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:30 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Shiva
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:30 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Alan Beals Obituary
Alan Beals

Tustin, CA - Age 85, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born September 26, 1933 in Londan, England, he was the son of the late William and Raie (nee Tammer) Beals.

Alan is survived by his son, Rabbi Michael (Dr. Elissa Green-Beals); wife, Rita (nee Lukin); grandchildren, Ariella and Shira.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, June 11 at 8:00 pm; Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 am and 7:30 pm; Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 am and 7:30 pm; Friday, June 14 at 7:30 am; Saturday, June 15 at 9:00 pm; Sunday, June 16 at 9:00 am and 7:30 pm; and Monday, June 17 at 7:30 am all at Congregation Beth Shalom. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from June 10 to June 11, 2019
