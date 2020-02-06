Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth Emeth Memorial Park
1220 Faulkland Road
Wilmington, DE
Alan E. Stoppelman


1946 - 2020
Alan E. Stoppelman Obituary
Alan E. Stoppelman

Wilmington - Age 73, passed away February 3, 2020.

Born December 21, 1946 in Camden, NJ to the late Richard Stoppelman and Blanche (nee Feldman) [former Stoppelman] Swinger. Alan worked at and retired from a sheltered workshop, Opportunity Center, Inc. He had great caregivers from a Bancroft Group Home and Elwyn Senior Reflections Program in his senior years. Alan appreciated his many friends and former caregivers who stayed in contact. He was active in several social organizations and the Special Olympics.

Preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Morris Swinger; and brother, John Stoppelman.

A graveside service will be 11:00 am, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Beth Emeth Memorial Park, 1220 Faulkland Road, Wilmington, DE 19805. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to www.bancroft.org or www.elwyn.org.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
