Alan J. Kipp
Newark - Alan John Kipp, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 75. Alan was born June 18, 1944 in Bronx, NY to the late Charles and Anne Kipp.
While growing up in the Bronx, Alan was an avid athlete including football, basketball, diving and roller skating.
Alan spent his 41 year investment banking career at JP Morgan with 29 years in New York and 12 years in Delaware. He specialized in letter of credit products and was often referred to as an expert in the field. Early in his career, he also worked as a part-time group home parent at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Home in the Bronx. In retirement, Alan served as a testing proctor at Delaware Technical Community College and the Delaware Center for Distance Adult Learning.
Alan enjoyed spending time with his family and dog, Cosie. His hobbies and interests included playing tennis, reading about cars, caring for his lawn, watching the NY Giants, following weather, and expanding his eclectic collection of music.
Alan was married to his high school sweetheart, Rose M. Kipp (McCann) for 51 years prior to her passing in 2018. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Kipp Stonebraker (Thomas) of Newark, DE, Catherine Rose Kipp of Newark, DE; grandchildren, Angelina Stonebraker and Thomas Stonebraker III; sister-in-law, Deborah Kipp of Wescosville, PA; brothers-in law, Daniel McCann (Brenda) of South Salem, NY; Robert Matten of Bronx, NY; his niece and nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Kipp; sisters-in-law, Judith Matten and Elizabeth Murphy; and son-in-law, Patrick Stauffer.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4:30 - 6:30pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where a funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be held privately with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019