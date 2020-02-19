|
|
Alan L. Clayville
Seaford - Alan L. Clayville, age 74, of Seaford, DE passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Peggy on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Alan retired from Charles L. Brown Glass Company in Salisbury. He loved hunting and fishing.
Alan was the son of the late Raymond and Cora Clayville. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John "Richard" Clayville.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Tull Clayville, a daughter, Teresa Clayville (Tim Jefferson), a son, Alan L. Clayville Jr (Heather Rittenhouse), a brother, Edward Clayville (JoAnn) and a god daughter, Tammy Johnson. Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 21st at 1 PM at Woodland United Methodist Church, 5123 Woodland Church Rd, Seaford, where friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM. Burial will be in Woodland Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church, 5123 Woodland Church Rd, Seaford, DE.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020