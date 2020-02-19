Services
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Woodland United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodland United Methodist Church
5123 Woodland Church Rd
Seaford, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Clayville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan L. Clayville


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan L. Clayville Obituary
Alan L. Clayville

Seaford - Alan L. Clayville, age 74, of Seaford, DE passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Peggy on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Alan retired from Charles L. Brown Glass Company in Salisbury. He loved hunting and fishing.

Alan was the son of the late Raymond and Cora Clayville. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John "Richard" Clayville.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Tull Clayville, a daughter, Teresa Clayville (Tim Jefferson), a son, Alan L. Clayville Jr (Heather Rittenhouse), a brother, Edward Clayville (JoAnn) and a god daughter, Tammy Johnson. Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 21st at 1 PM at Woodland United Methodist Church, 5123 Woodland Church Rd, Seaford, where friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM. Burial will be in Woodland Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church, 5123 Woodland Church Rd, Seaford, DE.

To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -