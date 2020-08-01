Alan Ritter



Wilmington - Age 79, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



Born March 2, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, Alan was the son of Jeanne (nee Unger) and Harry Ritter. After moving to Florida and back to New York, his family settled in North Bellmore, Long Island. In 1958, Alan graduated from WC Mepham High School and started college in the fall at Hofstra University. Alan had many accomplishments during his time at Hofstra including being selected for Who's Who Amongst American Colleges and Universities, senior class president, ROTC Distinguished Military Student and recipient of the Price Waterhouse Scholarship. After working for Price Waterhouse for six months, Alan went on active duty as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army at Fort Knox before serving in the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea. Upon returning from Korea he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant for his final six months of service.



On July 26, 1964, Alan married Carol, his wife of 56 years. Alan and Carol purchased their first home in Massapequa, NY where they started their family when their son Scott was born in 1967 and daughter Allison was born in 1970. Alan's career in finance took him from Price Waterhouse where he was a Senior Audit Manager to Deena Packaging and then to The Triangle Corporation as Controller and ultimately as the CFO. In 1997, The Triangle Corporation merged with Audits and Surveys Worldwide and he was served as CFO as well.



Alan and Carol moved to Wilmington, DE in 2002 to be closer to their daughter and her family. He spent the next 13 years as President and CFO of ICAP Holdings. During this time, Alan became very involved in his new community, becoming a founding board member, President and Treasurer of Little Falls Village. Once Alan retired in 2015, he started taking art classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and he realized he had an affinity for art. He especially loved drawing, watercolor, and acrylic painting. Alan loved watching all sports but was an extremely passionate Duke Basketball fan. He was also an excellent cook and enjoyed having the family all together for a meal.



Alan was a kind and extremely generous man with his time and knowledge and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He made his children and grandsons understand the value of money and working hard and keeping a deal when one was made. And his family knew how much he loved them. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Scott; and grandson Jack; daughter, Allison Piser (Peter); grandsons, Ben (fiancé, Grace) and Eli; sister, Susan (Brad); nephew, Adam (Janetta) and their daughter, Emma; and nephew, Ross.



SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL









