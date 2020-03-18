|
|
Alan Southmayd
Glen Mills - Alan Southmayd passed away March 7, 2020 in Glen Mills, two days after his 90th birthday, following a long illness. He was born in White Plains, New York, to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Weltner) Southmayd. His brother, Henry, sister, Dorothy Urek and her husband, Paul, and brother-in-law, Fred Hickling, predeceased him.
Alan attended Princeton University and served in the United States Army. In 1951, Alan married his high school sweetheart Shirley Ann Kerslake, always to him, "Sugar." Alan worked as a television editor. Alan then moved into banking and finance and achieved the highest distinction in the investment management profession, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Alan and Ann started their family in New York City, later moving to Old Bridge, New Jersey. In 1974, Alan was hired by the University of Delaware to manage the university's investment portfolio. There he computerized the university's portfolio, which outperformed the markets throughout his tenure. He retired in 1996 and Alan and Ann eventually relocated to Maris Grove in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania from Newark.
Alan was a lifelong lover of music especially jazz, Big Bands and Frank Sinatra. He was an accomplished duplicate bridge player, achieving the status of Bronze Life Master. He was also active in the Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church. Alan will be remembered for his kindness, intellect and sense of humor.
In addition to Shirley Ann, his wife of over 68 years, Alan is survived by his three children, Amy (Barry) Huffman, Tom (Kim), and Andy (Lynne), 7 grandchildren, TJ, Geoff (Kristen), Rachel (David) Campbell, Ellen Huffman, Jenni, Emily (Andrew Ricker), and Becca (Chase Milligan), 2 great-grandchildren, Lillie and Georgia, sisters-in-law, Margery Robertiello and Barbara Hickling, nephews, Jimmy Urek, Alan (Joe Salerno) Urek, Dr. William (Mary) Hickling, and Jeff (Kathy) Hickling, and niece Nancy (John) Winstead.
Services are not yet scheduled. Final internment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends contributions to the University of Delaware, the Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church and the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center Research Fund.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020