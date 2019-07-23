|
Albert A. Marinelli, Jr.
New Castle - Passed away suddenly on July 19, 2019, at his home in New Castle, DE.
He was born September 3, 1959, the son of Albert and Germaine Marinelli. Albert attended Delcastle High School. He spent his entire life in New Castle, where he became a very successful entrepreneur. Albert was a self-taught, self-employed proprietor for 39 years. His affectionate, outgoing and ornery personality was guaranteed to make people laugh and smile, and his loud, rambunctious laugh was well known, and will be universally missed. He loved working in his business, and his employees were his family. He had many and varied interests and talents, but was proudest of his family, and was happiest when surrounded by them. He loved his daughters and would go to any lengths to keep his girls happy. He was a fabulous host, knew how to throw a good party and make everyone feel welcome.
Al spent many years taking excellent care of both his own parents, as well as his in laws, without ever complaining. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, and friend to so many. His extraordinary kindness and huge heart reached well beyond his family. He experienced great joy in helping those in need without any expectation of recognition and will never be forgotten.
Albert was predeceased by his parents and his in-laws, Charles S. R. and Annabelle Laws Weldin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Charlene Weldin Marinelli; his beloved daughters, Hillary and Alys Marinelli; his sister, Susan Marinelli; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, business associates and friends. He was known as Uncle Al to many.
Albert was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church and was a Brother, Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus. He was a long-time member of Pencader Grange #60, along with his wife and in laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 801 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE. Friends may call at the church from 9-10:45 am. Interment will follow the Mass at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name, to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 801 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, Delaware 19720.
