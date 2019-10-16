|
|
Albert Abramski
Delaware City - Albert Abramski, age 70 of Delaware, City, DE passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Elaine Abramski.
Albert is survived by a cousin, Donna (Roger) Blevins and many friends.
A memorial service will be offered at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Burial will private.
The family requests memorial contributions be sent to: Governor Bacon Healthcare Center, P.O.Box 559, Attn: Financial Office, Delaware City, DE 19706.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019