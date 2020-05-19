Albert B. "Barney" Root IVGreenville - A bright star in the sky went out when Albert Barnard Root IV, known to his friends as Barney, passed away on May 15, 2020 from complications of heart disease. Barney was born on June 5, 1945 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Albert B. Root III and Jacqueline Marie (Waldron) Root.Barney spent most of his youth in Delaware and graduated from Newark High School in 1963. After graduating he joined the United States Air Force and served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Air Force he continued his education in Business Management at Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware.From 1975 to 1986 he owned and operated Barney's Tire and Automotive located in Kennett Square, PA. Until his retirement he worked in a sales management capacity in the automotive and motorcycle industry.Barney was a kind, gentle and generous person whose main interest was in helping his fellow man. He shared his knowledge and experience by supporting many organizations such as the Limen House which supports recovery from addiction to drugs and alcohol. In addition, he was an active member of his church, River Cross Fellowship.Barney loved golf with a passion and was a member of the DuPont Country Club. He also enjoyed sailing and his beloved motorcycle days. He loved woodworking and took great pleasure in making gifts for his grandchildren.Barney is survived by his wife Alexandra (Sandi) Goss of Greenville, Delaware; his children Albert "Bert" B. Root V and his wife Denise of Wilmington, Delaware; Kellie Lynn Cruz of Newark, Delaware; grandchildren Jessica Lily Root, Jacqueline Rose Root, Gabriel Cruz and Jonathan Cruz; sister Deborah L. Williams and her husband Calvin; brothers Lawrence A. Root and his wife Carolyn, Robert W. Root and his wife Pattianne, and David C. Root and his wife Barbara.Barney was also a lung transplant survivor of over five years and the family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support during these years.There will be a celebration of life at a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Northern Delaware Intergroup, 21 B Trolley Square, Wilmington, Delaware 19806 or River Cross Fellowship, 77 McCullough Drive #2, New Castle, Delawawre 19720.