Albert Conner
1969 - 2020
Albert Conner

Temple - Albert Conner, age 51, of Temple passed from this life during the morning hours of Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Born on the 25th day of June 1969 in Wilmington, Delaware Albert was the son of John and Bonnie (Lynch) Conner JR.

He will be missed dearly by his mother Bonnie Dill, Step-Father Benson Dill Jr., daughter Amber Conner, and three brothers: John Conner III, Benson Dill III, and Benjamin Conner, as well as a family friend Kenneth Meyer.

He is preceded in death by his Father John Conner Jr. and family friend Angel Fultz-Meyer.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local animal shelter.

Private Service will be held at a later date.

Hewett- Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
