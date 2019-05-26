|
|
Albert D. Holliday
Ocean View - Albert D. Holliday
(February 15, 1935 - May 20, 2019)
Albert D. Holliday, age 84 of Ocean View, DE formerly of Blackwood, New Jersey entered in God's eternal rest on the 20th of May, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 15, 1935, son of the late Robert Daniel Holliday and Anna May (Baer) Holliday. Al graduated from the Camden County Vo. Tech. of Pennsauken and worked at Owens Corning Fiberglass in Barrington (1957-1990) before retiring to Delaware in 1990.
Al was a lifetime member of Blackwood, Station 84 New Jersey and Millville, Station 84 Delaware Volunteer Fire Companies. He loved traveling the country with his family and antiquing. But most of all he loved his trains and was a member of the Delaware SeaSide Railroad Club of Dagsboro. Al and Mary would always include a train ride whenever they would go on vacation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Holliday (61 ½ years), a daughter, Joanne Ihlenfeld, a grandson, Howard John Magee III and a brother-in-law Robert Dera. Al is survived by two children, Albert (Sharlene) Holliday of Langhorne, PA and Marianne (Howard John Jr.) Magee of Carneys Point, NJ.; a brother Eddie (Peggy) Holliday of Blackwood, NJ, two sisters-in-law, Emilia Dera of Ocean View, DE and Vickie (Jim) Gudaitis of Florissant, CO. Al will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather of 7, great grandfather of 6, brother, uncle and friend.
A funeral service with fireman's honors will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where a visitation will begin at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Al's name to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company 35554 Atlantic Ave, Millville, DE 19967.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019