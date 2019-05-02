|
|
Rev. Albert Fitz-Randolph Peters
Seaford - The Rev. Albert Fitz-Randolph Peters "Al", "Father Pete" age 91 of Seaford, Delaware passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at ACTS Manor House in Seaford. He was born on September 13, 1927 in Washington, DC, son of the late Albert F. Peters, Sr. and Marguerite (Brewer) Peters.
Rev. Peters proudly served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. Following the war, he received his BA from the College of Arts and Sciences and his Theological Degree from the General Seminary in New York. While at college he became a member of Beta Beta Beta. Following seminary, he became an ordained Episcopal priest in 1955 at Washington National Cathedral.
His many church appointments included, All Saints Episcopal Church in Chevy Chase, MD; Grace Episcopal Church in White Plains New York; St. Agnes & Ascension Episcopal Church in Washington, DC; St. Margaret of Scotland in Chicago, Illinois; and St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Bridgeville, DE. While in the Delaware Region he was the Program Coordinator for Sussex County for the Episcopal Diocese of Delaware.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Peters was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Robinson Peters. He is survived by two sisters in law: Alice Pitt Robinson of Lewes, DE and Dorothy Battle Rankin Robinson of Georgetown, DE; and many extended nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church, Rt 23, Angola, DE on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Eunice Dunlap officiating.
Memorial services will be held at the Manor House, Seaford, DE on Friday May 24th at 2PM with the Manor House Chaplain, Paul Rosa officiating.
A service of remembrance will be held during the morning Sunday Services at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Bridgeville, DE on Sunday June 16, 2019 at 10:30 am with Fr. Carl Mosley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rev. Peters' name to VITAS Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty, Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.
Please visit Rev. Peter's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 2, 2019