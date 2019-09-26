Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
Albert Herman Obituary
Albert Herman

Boothwyn, PA - Albert Herman, 93, of Boothwyn, PA passed away on September 23, 2019.

Albert is survived by his wife of 75 years, Gertrude"Trudy" Herman, 2 children, Judith A. Davis and Allen L. (Wendy) Herman, 2 grandchildren, Christine Wilson and Andrew Herman, 4 great grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held on Friday 1-2 PM, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 2 PM. Interment, Siloam Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
