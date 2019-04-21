|
|
Albert J. Allen
Newark, DE - Albert J. Allen, age 86, of Newark, DE passed away on Thursday, April; 18, 2019.
Born and raised in Shamokin, PA. Al was the son of Andrew and Helen Olcheskie. He graduated from St. Edwards High School in 1951 and received many awards during his basketball career. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.
Al was a veteran of the Korean War. After moving to Delaware in 1955, he was employed by the Wilmington Trust Company for 33 years as an officer in the ATM Division from its inception in 1974. He served in that capacity until his retirement in 1991.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joann (Phillips) Allen; his sons, David, wife Kim of New Castle, DE, Jeffrey, wife Carla of Newark, DE Kenneth Allen of Orlando, FL, his daughter, Christine Seale of Newark, DE; his grandchildren, Brian Seale, Jennifer Valdes, Erica, Jillian and Kelly Allen; 3 great grandchildren; his sister, RoseMarie Robel, his sister in law, Colette McKenzie and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, April 22 from 5-7 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike Hockessin. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. '
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a . To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019