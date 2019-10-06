|
|
Albert "Al" J. Frankel
Al Frankel, of Middletown, DE, died suddenly on September 24, 2019.
He was a kind, generous soul with an affinity for helping others.
He had a deep commitment to family and cherished his many friendships.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 2:00pm at Silverside Church, 2800 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE. There will be a reception to follow at the church
For additional details, go to https://www.mccreryandharra.com/obituaries/
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019