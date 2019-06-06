|
|
Albert J. Rossi
Claymont - Albert J. Rossi, age 93, died on June 3, 2019, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Michele Rossi Gildea (Paul Gildea); brother, George Rossi (Marie) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, here and in Italy. Albert was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Zinzarella) and siblings, Joseph, Thomas, Alma Acciavatti and Francis.
Albert was born near Mt. Carmel, PA and was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Rossi. His family later moved to Mt. Carmel. Albert graduated from Butler Township HS and was drafted directly from high school into the Army during WWII. He was stationed in Germany and France. Upon returning from the war, he moved to Philadelphia where he met the love of his life, Mary, who was also from Mt. Carmel. They married in 1950 and were in love until her death in 2004. Albert worked for the CSX (B&O) RR for 37 years and then as a doorman at the Devon Condos in Wilmington for 23 years. Known as "Alvin" on the RR and "Big Al" or "Uncle Al" to many, he was a kind loving man with a big laugh and twinkling eyes. Children adored him and he them. He especially enjoyed neighborhood children sledding down his backyard hill and would spray water on the hill and trees at night to delight them. He would also set up a grill to warm cold hands and serve hot chocolate.
Albert was a devoted catholic. He spent many years working at Bingo and the Carnival at Holy Rosary Church. He attended Mass there regularly for as long as he was physically able. One of his favorite activities was coaching the Phillies and the Eagles from his recliner with his beloved dachshund, Frances, at his side.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 6-8 pm, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Monday, June 10, at 11 am, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine.
Albert will be sorely missed by many.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019