1/1
Albert J. Vietri Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert J. Vietri, Sr.

Wilmington - Albert J. Vietri Sr., age 87 of Wilmington, passed away quietly, in his home on July 8, 2020, with family by his side.

Albert was born August 11, 1932 at 200 North Lincoln St., in Little Italy, to the late Dominic and Pauline Vietri. He was one of eleven children.

As a young man he developed a passion for music and played the baritone in St. Anthony's band.

From there he acquired several more passions. His love for his wife, Barbara of 45 years, who sadly preceded him in death, June 11, 2002.

His love for Fr. Roberto Balducelli and St. Anthony of Padua Church, in which he was a devoted parishioner, and an usher for the 11 o'clock mass every Sunday.

His love for the Italian Festival, Feast Day, in which he was co-chairman of the Feast Day Committee, the Zoli Band, 12 o'clock Feast Day mass, followed by the line up of the statues for the procession at 2pm.

His love for the holidays was overwhelming and he stressed the importance of family, Italian culture and maintaining traditions.

Albert's door was always open, sharing his homemade wine, sharp provolone, and Italian bread. He was at his finest when his children, family and friends were near.

He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, and the St. Anthony's Holy Name Society (The Club).

He ate, drank, and slept for THE FIGHTING IRISH, and was a proud member of The Notre Dame Subway Alumni and attended numerous home and away football games.

Albert is survived by his children Albert Jr., and his wife Sharon of Selbyville, DE, Paula Vietri with whom he lived, Christine Gallagher and her husband Charlie of Dewey Beach, DE, and Vincent and his wife Emily of Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughter Nina Vietri, who adored her Pop Pop, and grandsons Vincent and Stephen Olivere.

Viewing will be held 10am Monday, July 13, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. A Mass of Christian burial will follow 12noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington. Burial will be private.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bayada Hospice.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont, Wilmington DE, 19805.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
10:00 AM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved