Albert J. Vietri, Sr.



Wilmington - Albert J. Vietri Sr., age 87 of Wilmington, passed away quietly, in his home on July 8, 2020, with family by his side.



Albert was born August 11, 1932 at 200 North Lincoln St., in Little Italy, to the late Dominic and Pauline Vietri. He was one of eleven children.



As a young man he developed a passion for music and played the baritone in St. Anthony's band.



From there he acquired several more passions. His love for his wife, Barbara of 45 years, who sadly preceded him in death, June 11, 2002.



His love for Fr. Roberto Balducelli and St. Anthony of Padua Church, in which he was a devoted parishioner, and an usher for the 11 o'clock mass every Sunday.



His love for the Italian Festival, Feast Day, in which he was co-chairman of the Feast Day Committee, the Zoli Band, 12 o'clock Feast Day mass, followed by the line up of the statues for the procession at 2pm.



His love for the holidays was overwhelming and he stressed the importance of family, Italian culture and maintaining traditions.



Albert's door was always open, sharing his homemade wine, sharp provolone, and Italian bread. He was at his finest when his children, family and friends were near.



He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, and the St. Anthony's Holy Name Society (The Club).



He ate, drank, and slept for THE FIGHTING IRISH, and was a proud member of The Notre Dame Subway Alumni and attended numerous home and away football games.



Albert is survived by his children Albert Jr., and his wife Sharon of Selbyville, DE, Paula Vietri with whom he lived, Christine Gallagher and her husband Charlie of Dewey Beach, DE, and Vincent and his wife Emily of Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughter Nina Vietri, who adored her Pop Pop, and grandsons Vincent and Stephen Olivere.



Viewing will be held 10am Monday, July 13, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. A Mass of Christian burial will follow 12noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington. Burial will be private.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bayada Hospice.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont, Wilmington DE, 19805.



CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME



(302)658-9095









