Albert M. Skinner
Millsboro - Albert Mark Skinner, 90, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Charolette H. Skinner, son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Pamela Skinner of Bowie, MD, and daughter Judith Powers of Wilmington, DE. Surviving grandchildren are Peter Skinner (Lisa Marie) of Chesapeake, VA, Katherine Skinner of Baltimore, MD, Andrew and Benjamin Skinner of Bowie, MD, and Kylie and Matthew Powers of Wilmington, DE. He was preceded in death by his son Mark William Skinner and his parents William Albert Skinner and Edith H. Skinner. Al enjoyed many adventures with his wife, including downhill skiing, golf, ballroom dancing, and had been active in his church and mission work. They traveled extensively, visiting many countries around the world. Mr. Skinner especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. A Licensed Professional Engineer and native of Wilmington, DE, he received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware. Graduating cum laude, Mr. Skinner was awarded a degree with distinction. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi Honorary Engineering Fraternity and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Al retired as Senior Engineer at Delmarva Power. Prior to joining Delmarva Power, Al worked in research and development at the former All American Engineering Company and Sperry Gyroscope. He also served with the United States Army where he continued to apply his engineering background while stationed in the Washington, D.C. area. Mr. Skinner was a 32nd degree Mason and an active member of Jefferson Lodge #15, AF and AM in Lewes, DE, and a member of the Lodge Council Chapter of the Scottish Rite Bodies in the Valley of Wilmington. He held memberships in the American Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, Millsboro, DE, where friends may visit from 10 AM - 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to The , 108 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE, or to playground support missions at Grace United Methodist Church, PO Box 566, Millsboro, DE 19966. Electronic condolences via watsonfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020