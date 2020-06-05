Albert Millard Robinson Jr.
1947 - 2020
Albert Millard, Robinson, Jr.

Wilmington - Albert M. Robinson, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born June 11, 1947 in Tampa, FL. A week later he moved to Delaware so his father could accept a job at General Motors where he worked until his retirement.

Al worked as a pipefitter. He had a great passion for Alcoholics Anonymous and Toys for Tots. He enjoyed biking and nice cars. He touched the lives of 100s of people encouraging a spiritual life of sobriety. He was proudest of his service in the Army in Vietnam. He loved his family, his country and God.

Officiated by a Baptist minister, a private committal service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE where he will receive military honors.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
