Albert Millard, Robinson, Jr.
Wilmington - Albert M. Robinson, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born June 11, 1947 in Tampa, FL. A week later he moved to Delaware so his father could accept a job at General Motors where he worked until his retirement.
Al worked as a pipefitter. He had a great passion for Alcoholics Anonymous and Toys for Tots. He enjoyed biking and nice cars. He touched the lives of 100s of people encouraging a spiritual life of sobriety. He was proudest of his service in the Army in Vietnam. He loved his family, his country and God.
Officiated by a Baptist minister, a private committal service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE where he will receive military honors.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Wilmington - Albert M. Robinson, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born June 11, 1947 in Tampa, FL. A week later he moved to Delaware so his father could accept a job at General Motors where he worked until his retirement.
Al worked as a pipefitter. He had a great passion for Alcoholics Anonymous and Toys for Tots. He enjoyed biking and nice cars. He touched the lives of 100s of people encouraging a spiritual life of sobriety. He was proudest of his service in the Army in Vietnam. He loved his family, his country and God.
Officiated by a Baptist minister, a private committal service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE where he will receive military honors.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.