Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
For more information about
Albert Schuster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW
Elkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Schuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Roy Schuster


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Roy Schuster Obituary
Albert Roy Schuster

Elkton, MD - Albert Roy Schuster passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 in Elkton, Maryland.

Albert was born August 31st, 1927 in Bethlehem PA to Viola Elizabeth and Albert Christian Schuster.

He is predeceased in death in by his wife Mildred Clara Schuster wife of 67 years and son Rory Allen Schuster.

He is survived by his children; Mark and Emily Schuster of West Chester PA, Robin west of South Carolina, Dawn and Jerry Phelps of Elkton MD and Tonya and Matthew Holbrook of Cumming GA.

He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the VFW in Elkton MD on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 from 12-4 with full Military Honors.

Mr. Schuster was a WW2 Army Veteran enlisted on December 2, 1944 and was discharged on July 7th, 1949.

A graduate of Goldey Beacon college Mr. Schuster spent 40 years in various positions in the Accounting and construction industries.

He retired in 1989 as executive controller from James Julian Construction.

He spent a second (16 year) career at Lanier Golf Club in Cumming, Ga.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899.
Published in The News Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now