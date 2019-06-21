|
|
Albert Roy Schuster
Elkton, MD - Albert Roy Schuster passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 in Elkton, Maryland.
Albert was born August 31st, 1927 in Bethlehem PA to Viola Elizabeth and Albert Christian Schuster.
He is predeceased in death in by his wife Mildred Clara Schuster wife of 67 years and son Rory Allen Schuster.
He is survived by his children; Mark and Emily Schuster of West Chester PA, Robin west of South Carolina, Dawn and Jerry Phelps of Elkton MD and Tonya and Matthew Holbrook of Cumming GA.
He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the VFW in Elkton MD on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 from 12-4 with full Military Honors.
Mr. Schuster was a WW2 Army Veteran enlisted on December 2, 1944 and was discharged on July 7th, 1949.
A graduate of Goldey Beacon college Mr. Schuster spent 40 years in various positions in the Accounting and construction industries.
He retired in 1989 as executive controller from James Julian Construction.
He spent a second (16 year) career at Lanier Golf Club in Cumming, Ga.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 21, 2019