Albert T. Franklin
Frankford - Albert T. "Ab" Franklin, age 83, of Frankford, DE went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Frankford, DE on August 7, 1936 son of the late Charles H. Franklin and the late Edna Mae (Birch) Franklin. "Ab" was a graduate of John M. Clayton School Class of 1954. He served six years with the Army National Guard with six months in Fort Knox, KY. "Ab" retired from E.I. DuPont Company in Seaford, DE on July 1, 1992 after 26 years of service.
Albert was a faithful member of Frankford United Methodist Church and was known as the Frankford historian. He enjoyed collecting memorabilia from the town of Frankford and also duck decoys. "Ab's" true enjoyment was time spent with his close-knit family. He will be remembered as a fun-loving guy with a quick wit that always left you with a smile on your face.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Gilbert Franklin; a sister, Charlotte Gum and a nephew, Michael Dean Fisher. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and soulmate of 63 years, Barbara Jean (Murray) Franklin; two daughters, Lisa Doyle and her husband, Paul of Laurel, DE and Carol Esham and her husband, Dean of Frankford, DE; a granddaughter, Hannah Esham of Frankford, DE; a sister, Sallie Littleton of Frankford, DE and a niece, Dannette Clark and her husband, Jeff of Dagsboro, DE.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home, where friends may call after 11 AM. Interment will follow at Redmen's Cemetery in Selbyville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in "Ab's" name to the Frankford United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, Frankford, DE 19945.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019