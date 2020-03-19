|
Albert V. Popick
Wilmington - On Monday, March 16, 2020, after 102 amazing, unforgettable years, Albert V. Popik passed away peacefully, with his two daughters by his side.
Al was born in Girardville, PA, the son of Stefonia and Konstant Popik. Brought into this world during a time of the Great Depression, WWI, prohibition, motorcars and speakeasies, he was blessed to witness changes, inventions and milestones that most could only hope to see. A whole century of history. Ten decades of change.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Tech Sgt in WWII. After leaving the army, he served as a bartender for many years at various establishments including the English Grille and the Columbus Inn. No one liked to kick back, relax and enjoy the company of good friends and a good scotch more than Al.
He always joked that he refused to pass until the Eagles won a Super Bowl. He waited patiently. Very patiently. And at 100 years of age he got his wish. He said he couldn't hear it very well, but they won and that's all that matters.
Al is survived by his two loving and devoted daughters and their husbands, Beverly and David Malatesta of Wilmington, and Sandra and Thomas Head of Lewes, his stepson and his wife, Michael and Marty Rushlow of Wilmington, his grandchildren, Lisa Knoble, Cynthia Yurkovich, Sherry Wyatt, Thomas Head Jr., Kimberly Vande Poele and David Malatesta, Jr. and 16 great-grandchildren
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Lorelton Assisted Living for making Al feel at home and amongst friends - especially his two best buddies, Helen and Heather.
A private funeral service with military honors was held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE, where Al was laid to rest with his soulmate, best friend, partner in crime and loving wife of 36 years, Jane H. Popick, who passed away in 1997. Together again, after 23 years.
In his memory, contributions may be sent to .
We asked him once what the secret is to living that long.
His response "lots of sleep, lots of sex and lots of scotch"
This is the humorous and witty man we will all remember.
Al...Dad… Poppop... Be-bop......we were blessed to have had such a kind and loving man in our lives for so long. You put the gentle in gentleman. Thank you for the laughs, the memories, the silver dollars and the amazing gene pool.
Cheers....until we meet again.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020