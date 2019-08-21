Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Georges Cemetery
Kirkwood-St. Georges Road,
St. Georges, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Dohring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert W. "Al" Dohring


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert W. "Al" Dohring Obituary
Albert W. "Al" Dohring

Middletown - Albert W. "Al" Dohring, age 79, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Born in Kent General Hospital, on July 25, 1940, he was a son of the late Nancy Ann (Warren) Dohring and Daniel William Dohring Sr. Al had an accomplished aviation career spanning over many years and titles. He served in the Delaware Air National Guard for more than 39 years, most recently as the Environmental Manager with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Al holds numerous licenses and type ratings, most proudly as a private flight instructor. For the last 16 years, he worked for the Delaware River and Bay Authority in Airport Operations. He had a passion for flying and boating. Al's fondest memories made were the times spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Dohring; son, Derek D. Dohring of Middletown; and siblings, Daniel William Dohring Jr., Virginia (Dohring) Astfalk and Kathleen (Dohring) Boyd.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Georges Cemetery, Kirkwood-St. Georges Road, St. Georges, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Al's memory to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.