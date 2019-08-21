|
Albert W. "Al" Dohring
Middletown - Albert W. "Al" Dohring, age 79, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Born in Kent General Hospital, on July 25, 1940, he was a son of the late Nancy Ann (Warren) Dohring and Daniel William Dohring Sr. Al had an accomplished aviation career spanning over many years and titles. He served in the Delaware Air National Guard for more than 39 years, most recently as the Environmental Manager with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Al holds numerous licenses and type ratings, most proudly as a private flight instructor. For the last 16 years, he worked for the Delaware River and Bay Authority in Airport Operations. He had a passion for flying and boating. Al's fondest memories made were the times spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Dohring; son, Derek D. Dohring of Middletown; and siblings, Daniel William Dohring Jr., Virginia (Dohring) Astfalk and Kathleen (Dohring) Boyd.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Georges Cemetery, Kirkwood-St. Georges Road, St. Georges, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Al's memory to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019