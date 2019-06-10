|
|
Alberta N. Austin
Middletown, DE - Alberta N. Austin, 82, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was in the comfort of her home with loved ones by her side.
Alberta was a proud, lifetime member of Five Points Fire Company and was active until February of this year.
She was predeceased by her husband, Duane, who passed away in 2004, and her son, Scott, who passed away in 2003. In addition, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Ella Nixon and Marguerite Seagraves.
Alberta will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael Austin (Susan), Karen Montana, and Kathleen Crispin (Doug); her daughter-in-law, Barbara Austin; ten grandchildren and one great grandson. She is also survived by her brother, Howard Nixon.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, June 13 from 9:30-11:00AM, immediately followed by a remembrance service. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alberta may be made to Five Points Fire Company, 209 S. Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19804 (https://www.fivepoints17.com).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on June 10, 2019