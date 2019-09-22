|
|
Alberta R. Croom
Wilmington - September 20, 2019, Alberta Croom (Mammy) passed from this world into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ. Alberta was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loved by family and friends. Although missed by all, we know she is no longer suffering in her new glorified body which she received when passing through heavens gates. Thanks for all your prayers and love shown to us through the years. May the God of peace that passes all understanding abide in you, as He has in us, in present and days to come.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Albert G. Croom. Alberta is survived by her children, Jane Herriman Eshbaugh (Bill), Gordon Croom (Dianne) and Jim Croom (Kathy), her grandchildren, Eric Herriman, Darin Croom, Christie Lambert and Barbie Coleman, 10 great-grandchildren, her brother, Lavern Tisdel.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington DE 19808 where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Summit Grove Christian Conference Center, 140 South Front Street, New Freedom, PA 17349. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019