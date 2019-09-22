Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Croom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta R. Croom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta R. Croom Obituary
Alberta R. Croom

Wilmington - September 20, 2019, Alberta Croom (Mammy) passed from this world into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ. Alberta was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loved by family and friends. Although missed by all, we know she is no longer suffering in her new glorified body which she received when passing through heavens gates. Thanks for all your prayers and love shown to us through the years. May the God of peace that passes all understanding abide in you, as He has in us, in present and days to come.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Albert G. Croom. Alberta is survived by her children, Jane Herriman Eshbaugh (Bill), Gordon Croom (Dianne) and Jim Croom (Kathy), her grandchildren, Eric Herriman, Darin Croom, Christie Lambert and Barbie Coleman, 10 great-grandchildren, her brother, Lavern Tisdel.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington DE 19808 where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Summit Grove Christian Conference Center, 140 South Front Street, New Freedom, PA 17349. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now