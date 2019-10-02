|
Alberta S. Carney
Wilmington - Alberta S. Carney, "Bert", age 94, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019.
She was born in Camden, NJ, daughter of the late Christian and Albertina (Moeller) Rothermel. Bert was a longtime resident of lower Chichester Township and Luther Towers 1 in Wilmington, DE. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed crafts, crochet and candle-making.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Mary) and Gerald; 5 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; and her siblings, James Rothermel and Elizabeth Petry.
Bert's family would like to thank the staff of Kentmere Nursing Home for their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bert's memory can be made to the , 240 N. James Street, Suite 100-A, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019