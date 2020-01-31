|
Dr. Aletha Scarangello
Newark - Dr. Aletha Scarangello, 84, of Newark, died on January 19, 2020, in Brooklyn, NY, at the home of her daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Anthony Scarangello; her parents, Walter and Carrie Pitts; brother, Charles Pitts I; and nephew Charles Pitts II. She is survived by her son, Anthony Scarangello II of Elkton, MD and April Hall of Newark, DE; daughter, Felicia Scarangello and husband, John Chidiac, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Lora Scarangello, Jackson Chidiac, and Ozzie Chidiac; and niece, Aida Pitts.
Born in Portageville, MO, in 1935, she attended Sikeston High School in Sikeston, MO. She received her A.A from Gulf Park College for Women, her B.S from Louisiana State University, her Masters from the University of Delaware, and PhD from the University of Pennsylvania.
She had a long teaching career, first as an elementary school teacher, then Assistant Professor at University of Delaware and later as a social studies teacher at Gauger (now Gauger-Cobbs) Middle School in Newark. She wrote Introduction to Delaware: The State That Started A Nation, which was used as a textbook in many Delaware elementary schools.
Aletha was awarded the Mary Lou Polk Memorial award in 1986, the Christina School District Teach-Historian Award in 1989 & The American Assoc. of University Women Fellowship Award. She was an active member of many groups, including, Delta Delta Delta alumnae (alumnae president twice), AAUW, NCS, CSEA, DSEA, NEA, Gourmet Group and Newark Senior Center's Water Babies.
As a lover of history, geography and adventure, she often traveled the globe, sometimes with her daughter, sometimes with friends. If no one was available to join, that never stopped her; she'd travel solo with tour groups, where often strangers became friends. That was her nature; she had an independent spirit. Aletha was kind, fun and patient. She loved and was loved.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Sunday February 9, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Drive, Newark, DE 19711 or to Newark Library, 750 Library Avenue, Newark, DE 19711.
