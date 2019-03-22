|
Alex Andrews Belcher
Wilmington - Alex Andrews Belcher, age 63, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Alex was the son of the late W. Deane Belcher and Lois A. Belcher, and grew up in Chadds Ford, PA. Alex attended The Tatnall School, Upland Country Day School, and graduated from Sanford School. He attended Davis and Elkins College, and earned a bachelor's degree from Wilmington College. Alex worked at DEXSTA Federal Credit Union for over four years, and prior to that was with PNC Bank for over ten years. Alex was a member of the Delaware Photographic Society and was also an active member of his community swim club and volleyball team. He was an avid Eagles and Philadelphia sports fan. Alex loved music and attended live shows whenever possible. Alex always had a unique sense of humor and infectious laugh.
Alex will be missed by his two daughters, Amber and Haley of Wilmington; siblings Tinsley (Scott Van Osten) of Philadelphia and Bill (Christine) of Wilmington; his niece Samantha Van Osten of Philadelphia; his Aunt Margie Wood of Colonial Heights, VA; and his cousins. Alex will also be missed by his close group of friends, many of whom he had known since childhood.
Friends may call from 3pm-5pm at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Monday, March 25th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Friends of Brandywine Creek State Park, Care of P.O. Box 32 Montchanin, DE, 19710.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019