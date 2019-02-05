|
|
Alex K. Dombrowski
Wilmington, DE - Alex K. Dombrowski "Big Al," 49, of Wilmington, has passed away suddenly.
Alex was born in Wilmington, DE, the son of Sharon (Audet) and the late Leon R. Dombrowski. He was a 1988 graduate of St. Mark's High School and worked as a truck driver. Alex was an avid outdoorsman who loved golfing and fishing. His nickname, Big Al, referred to his big heart. He was a very social person with a great sense of humor.
Alex is survived by his mother, Sharon A. Dombrowski of Wilmington; his brother, Leon R. Dombrowski, Jr. and Lorraine Bare of Newark; his sister and her husband, Julia A. and Peter Deane of New Canaan, CT; his niece, Brooke, and his nephews, Mac and Griffin.
Friends may call at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Delaware Inland Bays, 39375 Inlet Road Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971 or www.inlandbays.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019