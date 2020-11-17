1/1
Alex Pratcher Sr.
1935 - 2020
Alex Pratcher, Sr.

Wilmington - Alex Pratcher, son of Amie and Sandy Pratcher, was born on December 18, 1935 in Greensboro, Alabama. He entered eternal rest on November 11, 2020, in the Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

The family relocated to Coalwood, West Virginia where he was raised along with his six siblings Alex accepted the Lord at an early age and was baptized by the Rev. J.D. Simpson at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Coalwood, West Virginia. He received his education in the McDowell County School Disctrict.

Alex was preceded in death by his mother and father, Amie and Samuel, Sr.; three siblings, Lewis, Ella Mae and Ethel Mae (Cannon).

Alex loved his family and leaves to cherish his precious memory: three children: Darryl Pratcher (Niesha); Sherri Rutherford; Alex Pratcher, Jr. (Lisa); six grandchildren: Amy Rutherford; Taylor Alexis Pratcher, Alex Pratcher, III; Christopher Pratcher, Alan Pratcher and Ny'Kirah Jenkins; three siblings: Aselene Pratcher, Samuel Pratcher, Jr. (Gail); Margaret Dunnigan; two special nephews (Jackie L. Cannon and Robert L. Cannon) and a host nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends.

The viewing will be open to the public and will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.

Celebration of Life will be private. Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park.






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The House of Wright Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
