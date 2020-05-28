Alexander A. "Al" Marra
Wilmington, DE - Alexander A. Marra "Al," age 93, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on May 25, 2020.

A native of Wilmington, Al was born to the late Raffaele and Caterina (Gallo) Marra. He graduated from Brown Vo Tech high school, and for over 40 years he was a display manager for Sears. Al was involved in many ways in his community. He gave his time and resources to volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Emmanuel Dining Room. He was a member of the Schola Cantorum men's choir. Al was an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, being a daily mass participant as well as an usher. Al even received the Diocesan Order of Merit from his parish in 2009. Other things Al enjoyed were reading, puzzles, pinochle, and painting.

In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Josephine (Kirwan) Marra in 2010 and his sister, Florence Szymanski in 2017.

Al is survived by his children, Ralph A. Marra of Wilmington, Margaret M. Saksa and her husband, John, of Newark, and William A. Marra and his wife, Loyee Ling, of Smryna, GA; his sister, Sadie Dayett of Wilmington; his brother, Pasquale Marra of Newark, DE; and his five grandchildren, Daniel, John, Kristin, Michael, and Chloe.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. To leave online condolences please visit www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
