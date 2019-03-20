|
Alexander Anthony Scarpone
Newark - Alexander Anthony Scarpone, 20, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Alex will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Mark and Barbara Ann (Testa) Scarpone; his siblings, Samantha and Vincent Scarpone; his grandparents, Alessandro and Janice Scarpone, Anthony and Patricia Testa; many aunts, uncles, dear cousins and friends.
Family and friends may visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Sunday, March 24 from 1:00-5:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin on Monday, March 25 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alex may be made to the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation (https://www.bepositive.org) or UDance (https://www.udancede.org).
To view a complete obituary tribute for Alex, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019