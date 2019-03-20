Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
Interment
Following Services
Cathedral Cemetery
Wilmington, DE
Newark - Alexander Anthony Scarpone, 20, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Alex will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Mark and Barbara Ann (Testa) Scarpone; his siblings, Samantha and Vincent Scarpone; his grandparents, Alessandro and Janice Scarpone, Anthony and Patricia Testa; many aunts, uncles, dear cousins and friends.

Family and friends may visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Sunday, March 24 from 1:00-5:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin on Monday, March 25 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alex may be made to the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation (https://www.bepositive.org) or UDance (https://www.udancede.org).

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
