Alexander C. Kabatt
Wilmington - Alexander C. Kabatt, age 41, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Wilmington, Alex is the son of Samuel L. and Mary Ann (Christy) Kabatt. For the past 17 years, he was the Upper Level Lead Merchandiser and Merchandiser of the Home Store at Macy's in both Concord Mall and Christiana Mall.
Family was the center of Alex's life. He loved playing video games with his children. Alex could be found in any body of water from going to the swimming pool to heading to the beach with his family. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Bermuda. Birthday celebrations were always special as Alex and his son, Alex, Jr., shared the same birthday.
Alex will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor. He always had a smile on his face and could make anyone laugh. Alex had a big heart and was empathetic to anyone in need. Nearly two years, ago, Alex was honored by New Castle County when he saved his father's life after he had gone into cardiac arrest.
Alex was an avid sports fan, whose favorite teams were the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Mets and the Chicago Bulls. He was a huge Star Wars fan, especially Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Alex loved all kinds of food, especially Asian, Sushi and Italian. He was a music lover, who loved 90's rap especially Wu Tang and Sean Price.
Alex is survived by his children, Alexander C. Kabatt, Jr., Deanna N. Kabatt, Nicholas Duonnolo and Anthony Duonnolo; his parents, Samuel L. and Mary Ann C. Kabatt; his brother, Larry K. Kabatt (Kristin); his nephew, Collin Kabatt and his niece, Emma Kabatt. He is also survived by his girlfriend of two years, Cate Parrella and her daughter, Penny.
Family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 AM on Friday, November 22 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Alex's Life will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019