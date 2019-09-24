Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
EPISCOPAL CHURCH of the ADVENT
401 North Union Street
Kennett Square, DE
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
EPISCOPAL CHURCH of the ADVENT
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Kennett Square Country Club
100 E. Locust Lane
Kennett Square, DE
Alexander "Bud" Easler Iii


1934 - 2019
Alexander "Bud" Easler Iii Obituary
Alexander "Bud" Easler, III

Chadds Ford, PA - Alexander "Bud" Easler, III, age 85, of Chadds Ford, passed away on Sep. 20, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Alexander and Dorothy I.M. Easler.

He was the beloved husband of Doranne Fassett Easler for 50 years; father of Alison Riegel (Kenneth), Scott Broomall (Linda), Susan Kovalevich (Wally) and Thomas Easler; grandfather of Nicole, Kristin, David, Kaitlyn, Scott and Jamie; brother of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Conklin.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3PM with a memorial service at 3PM on Sat. , Sept. 28, 2019 at the EPISCOPAL CHURCH of the ADVENT, 401 North Union St., Kennett Square. Fellowship and refreshment will follow the memorial service at the Kennett Square Country Club.

Memorial donations made to the church.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
