Alexander "Bud" Easler, III
Chadds Ford, PA - Alexander "Bud" Easler, III, age 85, of Chadds Ford, passed away on Sep. 20, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Alexander and Dorothy I.M. Easler.
He was the beloved husband of Doranne Fassett Easler for 50 years; father of Alison Riegel (Kenneth), Scott Broomall (Linda), Susan Kovalevich (Wally) and Thomas Easler; grandfather of Nicole, Kristin, David, Kaitlyn, Scott and Jamie; brother of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Conklin.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3PM with a memorial service at 3PM on Sat. , Sept. 28, 2019 at the EPISCOPAL CHURCH of the ADVENT, 401 North Union St., Kennett Square. Fellowship and refreshment will follow the memorial service at the Kennett Square Country Club.
Memorial donations made to the church.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019