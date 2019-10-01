|
Alexander John-Louis Sarlis
Greenville - Alexander "Alex" John-Louis Sarlis, 20, of Greenville, DE, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019 as a result of accident in the Minneapolis, MN area.
Alex was born April 18, 1999, the son of Dr. Nicholas J. and Claire E. (Grano) Sarlis. He attended private schools in Bethesda, MD, Houston, TX, Bridgewater, NJ, and graduated from Tatnall High School in Greenville, DE in 2017, where he was class president in 2014, as well as a member of the theater group and lacrosse team. Alex took a gap year in 2018 studying the language and experiencing the culture in Barcelona, Spain, subsequently gaining work experience as a paralegal assistant in Boca Raton, FL in 2019. He was currently enrolled at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN majoring in international studies.
Alex had broad interests, a sharp sense of humor, strong intellect, immense generosity and incomparable goodness of heart. He was an avid and critical reader, always ready to present - and vigorously defend - his views on assorted topics, attributes that would have helped pursue his nascent interest in studying law. Alex enjoyed traveling, meeting new friends and gathering experiences, and would often recite memorable times in Greece, one of his favorite places.
Alex is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Claire of Greenville, DE; several loving aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many family friends.
There will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, DE on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in the parish cemetery. A memorial reception will begin at 12:30PM at the Greenville Country Club (www.greenvillecc.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children online at www.nemours.org/givingtonemours/makeagift.html or by mail to Nemours Fund for Children's Health, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019