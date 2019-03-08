Alexander M. Brown "Woods"



Wilmington - Alexander M. Brown "Woods", age 38, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Born in Wilmington, DE, Alex was the son of the late Harold W. and Joanne (Chelucci) Brown. He was a graduate of DelCastle High School. For over 15 years, he worked at Grotto's Pizza on Pennsylvania Avenue.



He will be missed by his brother, Nicholas D. Brown (Audrey) and his sister, Deena G. Brown (Bill) all of Wilmington; his nieces, Gabrielle and Giada; his nephews, Nick, Logan and Tomas; his special friend, Reynaldo Santiago; his extended Grotto family; and numerous cousins and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12th at 12 noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington where friends are invited to visitation after 10:30 AM. Burial will be private. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com Published in The News Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019