Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Rd
Wilmington, DE
Alexander Martin Satkowski Obituary
Alexander Martin Satkowski

Wilmington, Del. - Alexander Martin Satkowski, age 84, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.

Alex was born in West Wyoming, PA., son of the late Alexander and Stella Gepert Satkowski. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Navy. After serving his country he earned his B.S. degree in Engineering. We worked the majority of his career in the flight simulation industry, most recently as an engineer manager.

Alex enjoyed spending time with his family especially when he was able to cook a wonderful meal for their get togethers. Alex enjoyed time sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, he enjoyed nature, long walks outside and bird watching. Alex also loved his dogs and spending time with them.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Alexander "Sandy" Satkowski, his grandson, Alexander "A.J." Satkowski, and his sister, Johanna Berdis. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rita Casey Satkowski, his children; Deborah Plumb, Linda Satkowski, Andrew Satkowski, Alison Vernamonti (Mike) and his step-son Scot Jones, his grandchildren; Brianne, Arielle, Cody, Alan, Taylor, Nathan, Taylor, Michael, Annabel, and Cassidy, his cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment will be private.

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
